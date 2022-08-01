Alpha Helix Disruption

So the last factor that we're going to talk about for Alfa Helix disruption is the idea that glazing and pro lean residues disrupt Alfa. He'll seize. So we already know. The Alfa Helix formation requires a very particular set of fi and side bond angles, and they need these fine side bond angles to stabilize the required hydrogen bonds for Alfa Helix formation. And so we already know that Alfa Helix Bond angles appear in the lower left hand quadrant of the Rama Condron plot and so down below. What you'll see is that we've got our Alfa helix appearing in the lower left hand quadrant. Now, the major idea that I want you guys to know from this video is again that glazing and prowling residues disrupt Alfa. He'll see. So this is the biggest thing that they destabilized. Alfa Hillis ease, and they destabilize them for different reasons. Glistens. Our group is literally just a hydrogen, so it's just simply too small, and it's so small that Starik hundreds cannot limit its bond angles enough to conform to the Alfa Helix bond angles and then pro leans residue. The major reason for why pro lean disrupt um Alfa Hillis is is because it literally lacks ah, hydrogen atom on its amino group, um, for forming hydrogen bonds. And so that ends up creating a kink in the Alfa Helix chain. And so it turns out that pro leans are actually way more disruptive than glistens, glistens, air, disruptive toe, Alfa Ulysses. But not nearly as much as pro leans pro leans air like Alfa Helix murderers. They do not like Alfa Ulysses, and you will almost never find pro leans in Alfa Healy sees. And so, in our example below we're gonna talk about how glazing and paroling disrupt Alfa Ulysses just by looking at their Rama Condron plots. So over here on the far left notice that this is the typical Rama Condron plot of most amino acids and noticed that the Alfa Helix is falling into the lower left quadrant just like we said earlier. And this is the right handed, um, Alfa Helix. The left handed Alfa Helix, remember, is super rare, and it falls into the upper right quadrant. But regardless of which Alfa helix we're talking about, if we take a look at glistens Ramachandran plot, which is over here in the middle. Uh, remember that it has permissible bond angles in all four quadrants. And so when you look at these regions right here, where the Alfa Hillis is fall, you'll see that it's really hard to restrict glazing to these particular red regions that air here because glazing has all of these other permissible regions that are over here. So why wouldn't it want to take on this confirmation over this confirmation over here? So that is why it's hard for, um, glistens to be found in Alfa Helix Structures. Now, if we take a look at pro lean, pro leans are Rama Condron. Plot is over here, and what you'll see is that for the left handed Alfa Ulysses, Pro Lean does not have any permissible angles to allow for that confirmation. Now for the right handed Alfa Ulysses, you'll see that there it seems to be a little bit of overlap. It's not. There's not any dark regions that cover this, um, Alfa Helix region right there, But there are some permissible region. So, really, it's not the bond angles that air. The major reason for why pro leans are, uh, really disruptive toe Alfa Ulysses, the major reason for why Pro leans air disruptive toe Alfa Ulysses is because they literally lack, ah, hydrogen atom that's required for hydrogen bonding. So remember that it's amino Group lacks, ah, hydrogen atom because of its cyclic. Our group. That attach is right back up to its, um, amino group. And so that's the major reason. And so again, the biggest conclusion that I want you guys to get from this is that both glazing and pro lean are disruptive of Amina of Alfa Ulysses. But pro leans are even Mawr disruptive, thankless scenes. So we'll be able to apply these concepts and our practice problems, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts