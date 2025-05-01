Step 4: Examine the statement 'The side chain (R group) is always a methyl group ($-\mathrm{CH}_3$).' This is false because the R group varies among amino acids and determines their unique properties. For example, alanine has a methyl group ($-\mathrm{CH}_3$) as its R group, but other amino acids have different side chains, such as hydroxyl ($-\mathrm{OH}$) in serine or benzyl in phenylalanine.