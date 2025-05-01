Analyze the options provided: Serine has a hydroxyl (-OH) group in its side chain, making it polar but uncharged. Leucine has a hydrophobic aliphatic side chain, making it neutral. Glutamic acid has a carboxylic acid group in its side chain, which is negatively charged at physiological pH. Lysine has an amino group (-NH3+) in its side chain, which is positively charged at physiological pH.