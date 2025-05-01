Step 1: Understand the concept of the Hill coefficient ($n_H$). The Hill coefficient is a measure of cooperativity in ligand binding. If $n_H > 1$, the protein exhibits positive cooperativity, meaning binding of one ligand increases the affinity for subsequent ligands. If $n_H = 1$, the binding is non-cooperative, meaning each ligand binds independently. If $n_H < 1$, the protein exhibits negative cooperativity, meaning binding of one ligand decreases the affinity for subsequent ligands.