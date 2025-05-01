Compare the fatty acids: Linolenic acid (18:3, ω-3) has the highest degree of unsaturation (three double bonds), making it the most unstable and prone to rancidity. Oleic acid (18:1, ω-9) is less prone to rancidity due to having only one double bond. Stearic acid (18:0) and Palmitic acid (16:0) are saturated and the most stable.