Evaluate the options: (1) Cofactor; regulatory - Cofactors are non-protein molecules that assist enzymes but do not bind to the active site. (2) Substrate; active - This is correct because the substrate binds to the active site. (3) Enzyme; allosteric - Enzymes can have allosteric sites, but this does not fit the sentence structure. (4) Product; catalytic - Products are the result of the reaction and do not bind to the catalytic site.