Step 3: Analyze the molecular structure of each option. For example, glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆) is a monosaccharide, sucrose (C₁₂H₂₂O₁₁) is a disaccharide, and cellulose is a polysaccharide made of glucose units. Cholesterol, on the other hand, has a steroid structure with a hydroxyl group (-OH) and is not composed of carbohydrate monomers.