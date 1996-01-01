Histones are proteins that regulate gene expression by binding to DNA and controlling which regions are exposed to be expressed. Histones bind to DNA at a neutral pH via their positively charged lysine residues, but acetylation of histones leads to the dissociation of the DNA-Histone complex. Covalent modification of lysine's ammonium group by acetylation results in an overall _______________ charge of the histone binding region.
