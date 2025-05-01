Step 4: Evaluate the other statements provided in the problem. For example, the claim that 'All amino acids must be obtained from the diet' is incorrect because humans can synthesize nonessential amino acids. Similarly, the statement 'Essential amino acids are synthesized in the human body from glucose and fatty acids' is false because essential amino acids cannot be synthesized by humans. Lastly, the statement 'Amino acids are synthesized exclusively in the mitochondria of eukaryotic cells' is inaccurate, as amino acid synthesis occurs in various cellular compartments, not exclusively in mitochondria.