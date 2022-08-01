Hey, guys, welcome to clutch Prep biochemistry. My name is Jason, and I'm really excited to be your instructor this semester. If you have any questions, reach out to me via email at Jason at clutch tutoring dot com. All right, so to get this class started, we're gonna talk about what is biochemistry. So biochemistry seeks the answer. Fundamental questions like, What are we made of and how do we work? And biochemistry could be defined as the study of structures and physical and chemical processes. But more specifically, it's those that are occurring in living organisms. And we can see that in the root bio biochemistry, which means life. And so I want to remind you guys that physical processes do not involve changes in chemical composition, whereas chemical processes do so. Let's take a look at our example, and in this example, we're going to cover a classic physical process, the melting and evaporation of water. And when we do that, what will notices that were on Lee changing the spacing between the water molecules, But the water molecules remain chemically intact in all of the phases of water, and so for that reason, we're not changing the chemical composition, and this is a physical process. So if we compare that directly to a chemical process such as the electrolysis of water, where we take to water molecules and apply an electric current, we can convert them into two hydrogen gas molecules and one oxygen gas molecule, which means that we've changed the chemical composition of the water molecule and this is a chemical process. And so we'll be talking about physical and chemical processes throughout our entire biochemistry course. So in this next section, I want to change gears a little bit and talked about biochemistry as a whole. And biochemistry is a multi disciplinary subject, and all that means is that there are topics from different ah, bunch of different subjects. So we're gonna see topics from biology. General and organic chemistry well, even see some physics topics and topics from other courses to, such as genetics. And all of these topics are interrelated, and the interrelated topics make it challenging to present one topic, without also referring to the other topics. So which topics should we be presenting first? And that's the challenge, really. There's no universally accepted sequence of topics that suits every course, however, in this clutch prep biochemistry course, we've worked hard to optimize our class to your textbook. So the last thing I'll leave you with is that the applications of biochemistry are enormous. It could be applied to so many different fields from the medical, agricultural, nutrition, industry and technology fields. Pretty much anything that involves life, biochemistry could be applied to it. And that's incredibly exciting as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in the next video.

