Practice - Glycolysis 2

If you haven't done question 26 yet pause the video. Now the molecule to Florida to D Oxy glucose is used as an imaging agent to detect tumors. And the way this works is that cancer cells will actually have really high rates of Glen Collis ISS. And, uh, it's in using this molecule. Basically, what we have is a molecule that looks just like glucose, except the carbon to position is no longer bound to a hydroxyl group. Instead, it's bound to this radio labeled flooring right there f 18 um, or flooring 18. So this radio labeled flooring is, uh, a mall, a anatomy that imaging technology, like a CT scan, can pick up on when you do a scan on someone. So remember that when glucose enters the cell, first thing that happens to it is hex Aquinas. Phosphor relates it right, and that traps it in the cell. And it also, uh, you know, tricks the concentration radiant for glucose to allow more glucose to enter the cell. In the case of this molecule, um, when it enters the cell, it's going to be converted into six Foss. So ddg, which is Floro d oxy glucose. And basically, the idea is this will trap it in the cell, meaning that cancer cells, which are going to have high rates of like Allah assists, are going to trap a lot of this molecule in the cell. They're going to sequester a lot of it, meaning they're going. Teoh have a very strong glow when C T scan is performed, because they're gonna have a lot of that F 18 in there. So that is how this molecule is used as an imaging agent to detect tumors now in an anaerobic muscle preparation lack tape formed from glucose with the sea to position labeled would be labeled in. So let's think about this if the answer is the alcohol carbon. But let's think about this. Here is Piru of eight and recall that this will be carbon one or six from glucose. This will be two or five, and this will be three or four now, in lactic acid off fermentation, Piru Vape is directly reduced by N A. D h regenerating and 80 plus, and this forms lactate and lactate. Looks like this. It looks just like Peruvian, except we have reduced our key tone. Whoa, our key tone to an alcohol, so the numbering is still the same. So here on the carbon attached to the alcohol is where carbon to from glucose would wind up. Now glycerol is considered a non for mental sugar because it produces too much an a D H to be efficient. It produces a new extra and a D H over other three carbon molecules, meaning meaning that if you were to use glycerol and do fermentation, you would actually slowly be accumulating excess and a D. H. You can't you would not be able to replenish your n a D plus at the same rate that you produce an A D. H. Because you'd be producing too much and a d. H from glycerol. So it is not considered a for mental sugar, meaning it's on Lee going to be used in aerobic conditions when cellular respiration is going to occur. Because the n a. T. H will be used up in electron transport, then a supposed thio just building up because we're relying on fermentation to replenish any D plus Now, while most reactions of like Allah, assists are easily reversible, reactions 13 and 10 are irreversible and drive the pathway forward. And this is because they have a very negative Delta G. Remember, these reactions are heck reactions of hex, A kindness, phosphor, freaked, a kindness and groups Pirou bait. He's getting all ugly in there. Hi, roommate Kindness. And these two both cost ATP in this reaction generates ATP. So uhh, they're all very favorable reactions. Meaning they're not easily reversible because they have a very negative Delta G. And so when we do glue Kenia Genesis, these air, the enzymes or the reactions that have thio that require new enzymes to go in the opposite direction. All right, last question, boss. Phosphate glucose som race, also known as fossil Heck, so I som race same enzyme. Catalyze is the second reaction in like Hollis ISS diagram the reaction in the Glade clinic pathway. And be sure to show all Adams of the substrate and product. Alright, I've drawn this and ahead of time, So if you haven't, uh, drawn this out yet pause the video Now draw it out and I'm going to reveal the answer. I drew it in ahead of time just to save time. You don't need to watch me draw out this whole molecule or both of these molecules, That is That is a waste of time. So we start with glucose six phosphate. Let me hop out of the image. Here we start with glucose six phosphate. We need to use magnesium or enzyme needs magnesium for this reaction, and we wind up with fructose six phosphate. So we do a rearrangement and notice that here we have our carbon too. And now here is our our carbon too. So we have rearranged the ring in the course of this reaction. All right, let's flip the page.

