So now that we know that proteins play a major role in forming biological membranes in this video, we're going to introduce the different types of membrane proteins. Now, really, there are two main types of membrane associated proteins, and we have those two listed down below now. The first are the integral membrane associated proteins, and the second type are the peripheral membrane associated proteins. Now the integral membrane associated proteins, as their name implies, are non conveniently integrated into the phosphor, a lipid bi layer as we can see down below. And usually these integral membrane proteins spanned the entire lipid bi layer so that they have an extra cellular portion and an interest cellular portion. And so, of course, this purple protein that we see down below is our integral membrane protein. And again we could tell, because it's completely integrated and spanning our fossil lipid bi layer. Now the next type, the peripheral membrane associated proteins as their name implies, these air on the periphery or the perimeter of the lipid bi layer. And they do not span the entire lipid bi layer like integral membrane proteins dio and so notice down below. In our image this blue protein right here is on the periphery or on the perimeter of the lipid bi layer. And so this is going to be our peripheral membrane associated protein. Now there is a subcategory of peripheral membrane associated proteins, and those are the lipid linked membrane associated proteins. And so again, the lipid linked membrane associated proteins our peripheral membrane associated protein. So they're going to be found on the periphery. But really, what makes these lipid linked ones so distinct is that these air peripheral membrane proteins that air co violently anchored toe lipid groups within the violator. And, of course, if you have a protein that is co Vaillant Lee linked to a lipid group that's going to make it a lipoprotein. And so these lipid linked membrane associated proteins are peripheral lipo proteins. And so if we take a look at our image down below right here, notice we're showing you a lipid linked membrane associated protein here and notice that it is indeed on the periphery, and the protein is not really spanning. The membrane like are integral membrane protein waas. Instead, it is on the periphery, so that makes it a peripheral membrane protein but also noticed that it's co violently attached to this lipid group that we see right here. And that is really what distinguishes it as its own, subcategory within the peripheral membrane proteins. Now, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk even more details about each of these different types of membrane associated proteins. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to the types of membrane proteins, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

