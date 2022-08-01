Physical Properties of Biological Membranes

In this video, we're going to introduce the transition temperature of lipid bi layers, and so the transition temperature is also commonly referred to as the melting temperature and is abbreviated as the T M. And so this is the specific temperature where a membrane will either lose or gain. It's fluid ity, depending on if the temperature is above or below the transition or melting temperature. And so at temperatures above the TM, membranes are going to transition from having a thick gel like viscosity toe having a very fluid like viscosity. And so it's important to note that the more fluid like the membrane is, the more permeable the membrane will also be. And so the more permeable, the the easier it is for substances to cross or penetrate through the membrane. And so if we take a look at our image down here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you this graph where we have the membranes, fluid ity on the Y axis and the temperature on the X axis increasing from left to right and notice that we have the specific transition or melting temperature Mark. Here is the TM, which is corresponding with a very unique position on this graph, where the membrane is either losing or gaining its fluidity again, depending on if the temperature is above or below the TM at temperatures below the TM Over here on this part of the x axis, notice that the membrane takes on a very gel like viscous and rigid structure, like what we see here and this gel like structure is going to be less permeable. And so substances that used to be able to easily cross to the memory are gonna have a much harder time crossing the membrane. Uh, if the membrane is gel like and less permeable and of course, at temperatures above the TM over here on this part of the X axis, notice that it corresponds with a membrane fluidity that is very fluid like like the ones that we see here, and so notice that the membranes are much more separated and much more permeable. And so this will allow substances to cross through the membrane much, much easier. Now it's important to note that these membrane transition temperatures, like the ones that we see right here, are primarily dictated by the same exact two factors that affect the fatty acids melting point and recall. We talked about ah fatty acids melting point much earlier in our lesson and so down below right here in this box, notice that we have the two primary factors that affect the temperature, the melting or transition temperature. And again, these two primary factors are the same two factors that affect the fatty acids melting point. So we already are familiar with these two factors. The first is the length of the chains of the fossil lipids. And so the longer those hydrocarbon chains are, the higher the transition temperature or the melting temperature will be. And of course, the second primary factor is going to be the degree of saturation or the amount of double bonds present in the hydrocarbon chains of the fossil lipids. So the more double bonds that air present, the lower the melting or transition temperature will be Now. It's also important to recall that when it comes to a biological membrane that there are other molecules that can also affect the fluidity of the membrane, such as proteins or cholesterol, which we know is also embedded in the membrane. So we cannot forget about these other molecules as well. That can also help to affect the fluidity, the fluidity of the membrane and the permeability of the membrane. And so cells are actually able to control the fluidity of their membrane and the permeability of their membrane by affecting these two primary factors, as well as by affecting the other molecules that are embedded in the molecules in the membrane. And so this year concludes our introduction to the transition temperature of lipid bi layers, and we'll be able to apply the concepts that we've learned here in our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

