Biochemistry11. Biological Membranes and Transport Glucose Active Symporter Model
Imagine that you perform a series of experiments to test the rate of glucose transport (V0) into epithelial cells using the Na+-Glucose symporters. These experimental epithelial cells contain no intracellular Na+ but have the same glucose concentration as their surroundings. In experiment #1, you transfer your cells to test tubes that contain different extracellular [Na+] & then measure the rate of glucose transport (V0). In experiment #2, you introduce leakage Na+ channels into the cell membranes & then repeat the same experiment. Label the data on the plot below as showing results to either Experiment #1 or Experiment #2.

