Metabolic Regulation 2

So after Hex or Chinese philosopher cockiness, one is like our second most influential enzyme on Glen Collis iss. And it, you might remember catalyze is like that commitment. Step to Glen Collis ISS when you burn your second a teepee um Tiu Foss for late the molecule. Second time, right? So just thio be crystal clear here. I'm sorry if this is review, but you know, as soon as glucose enters the cell, it's turned into glucose six phosphate regardless of what it's gonna go on to do. But if you're going to commit to, like, Collis Iss, that's where Foster for tackiness comes in, right? That's that commitment step to like Allah assists. Um, Glucose six phosphate can do other things. But once p f k is done, it's black Collis this time anyways, so this you know, it should make sense then. That fossil for kindness is like the second most influential enzyme on like Allah Assists on the rate of black colossus. It actually has a list Orrick, Alistair, Eric, regulatory sites that bind ATP. And hopefully you know, you just guessed that well, a tps the product, right, the downstream product. So I bet a teepee is gonna have un inhibitory effect and you bet you high a tp concentrations lower enzyme activity. Um citrate actually will also inhibit p f k one citrate. You might recall the first molecule formed in the citric acid cycle. It is actually an important molecule for bio synthesis, and it will be transported out into the cytoplasm. Right? Citrate is going to be produced in the mitochondrial matrix, but it's transported out into the cytoplasm. Thio undergo bio synthesis. And if it is in excess concentrations, it will inhibit p f K one. And you know, let's think about this logically. If citric acid cycle is going gangbusters, right, it's over producing. It's gonna filter off some citrate to do bio synthesis with. It's like we don't need all this right we're doing we're making too much. So let's filter some off back into the site is all do bio synthesis. But if you're filtering off, ah lot, you're gonna really build up a lot of citrate in the site is all. Then you're gonna inhibit p f k one, right? So it z just another negative feedback mechanism and you know, hopefully it comes as no surprise that ADP and a MP. Those energy poor molecules actually stimulate this enzymes activity. Now fructose to six. Biss phosphate is an Alice Terek activator of p F K one, and it's actually the most important regulator of the molecule without fructose to six biss phosphate attached or bound the A list Eric Site P F K one is, you know, has very, very low activity. It's barely moving. It needs for close to six Piss phosphate thio really do its job. Uh, and what's even crazier is fructose to six. Vis phosphate is effective like it can stimulate p f K one very effectively at super small concentrations. Tiny concentrations like one micro Moeller concentrations uh, it can it can get to higher concentrations. I'm saying that, you know, this is sort of like the lower limit, like at about one micro Moeller. It's effective at getting P f k one to do its job, uh, fructose to six. Miss phosphate also inhibits fructose biss phosphates, which you might recall, is P f k ones kind of glucose Nia genic counterpart, right fructose 16 biss phosphate tastes undone. Does the step that p f k one carries out. And if you need a refresher of what's going on and like Hollis is versus leukemia Genesis, flip a couple pages, you'll see. There's a nice chart. We're not actually going to go through it. It's just there's a reference Thio help you keep track of all these enzymes. Um, you know, because I know that was, like the last unit. Maybe it's a little rusty. Hopefully not, but it's just there, so you can look this stuff up if you need. Lastly, a MP is also going to inhibit fructose piss phosphate. Andi, therefore inhibits glucose neo genesis. So just toe kind of sum this up. A MP stimulates P F K one and inhibits fructose 16 Miss Foster taste. So it has that one molecule has dual opposite effects on those two metabolic pathways to turn one on and turn the other off. Right. That's the idea for the regulation of these two processes is too. Do you have, um, this sort of dual regulation system like that? Okay, let's move on. So, uh, fructose to six piss phosphate. Spent a lot of time talking about it. Where the heck does it come? from well. Turns out there's this molecule called phosphor for cockiness to P F K two that generates fructose to six bas phosphate to regulate the action of P F K one that's like its job. So insulin insulin stimulates the removal of Sorry, the removal of phosphate group. Uh, that's attached to P F K two. So it's gonna activate p f. K to that. That's the long and the short of it. Insulin is going thio. Activate P F k two, and you can see in this figure way have two states, right. What's going on when insulin is present? What's going on when glue Coogan is present and hopefully remember, insulin is secreted in response to you. Hi, blood sugar and glue. Coogan is in response to you lo blood sugar. So with insulin, we are going thio. Remove that phosphate group that was inactivating P f k two, and that's going to you. Activate P F. K two and glue. Coogan does the opposite glue. Coogan is going Thio cause P F. K to to be phosphor, elated and inactivated again, and it's going thio. Spend an ATP to foster for late P. F. K two uh, what's, uh so basically, um, fructose 26 Biss phosphate is produced by a P F. K two, and it's broken down by this other enzyme called fructose to six bits. Phosphate tastes right? Name not very creative, but very clear what this enzyme does. What's cool? So is trying to get it. What's cool is P f K two and fructose. A biss phosphate. Taste, too, are part of the same enzyme. And you probably noticed that from the figure, right? They're connected. I shouldn't say they're part of the same enzyme, but they're linked. They are linked together. So, uh, when one is active, the other is inactive. And when one gets inactivated, the other will become activated. So protein, uh, protein phosphate taste is responsible for d phosphor relating p f k two. So this reaction right here is carried out by protein, fast food tastes, and that happens to be stimulated by Zillow's five phosphate. Now, hopefully that molecule sounds familiar. I'm just gonna abbreviated as x five. Hopefully, that's a molecule. Sounds familiar because it comes from the pen toes, phosphate pathway. Right. And hopefully you recall the purpose of the pantos phosphate pathway right bio synthesis. Um, if you have some extra stuff lying around so let's think about this. What does P f k dio p f k produces the thing that activates P f K one. Right. So if you have too much silos five phosphate making too much bio synthetic, you're making too many of these other molecules, right? This is going to stimulate protein phosphate taste. Activate P F K two, which will cause P f K one to be activated, which will ultimately lead to like Kalle Assis. So hopefully you can kind of see No, it's like a lot of points on the map, but you got to try to connect all these dots in your mind. All right with that, let's move on. Talk about some other enzymes from, like Allah assists and leukemia Genesis. So piru kindness. That's gonna be our last, like, really important enzyme from like Allah Assists and Piru bait Kindness, uh, has some special properties basically in liver and basically Onley in the liver Will Onley in the liver will glue coogan cause protein kindness A to phosphor late and inactivate protein kind. So remember when our blood sugar is low That's when glue Coogan's present, right? So our blood sugar is low. Uh, and in the liver, we're going thio inactivate pirouette, kindness. So we're going Thio Block like Hollis iss, right? Why do you think this is important? Well, what's the liver's job? Liver's job is to deliver sugar to the body. So if we're getting blue Coogan, that means our blood sugar is low. That means our liver needs to deliver sugar to the body, which means it needs to stop burning all that sugar and start producing some right. This is just a way of, uh, you know, responding thio low blood sugar and switching over these metabolic cycles. Metabolic pathways wrap their pirou kindness is stimulated by fructose 16 piss phosphate, right that upstream subs upstream like lyrics, substrate and on. You know, hopefully that makes sense. Like you are producing that molecule. It's gonna kind of feed forward, get the end of the cycle ready and activated, get it ready to accept all that, all the substrate that's gonna be coming its way. And it's also inhibited by ATP, right? Peruvian kinda sick, electrolytic enzyme, ATP kind of product of like Hollis iss. So it's going to shut off like Hollis is if there's too much. Uh, same with a C. Delco except acetyl coa is obviously comes a little after Glen Collis ISS. It's a downstream, uh, product, but it's also gonna have this negative feedback effect. Also, long chain fatty acids. Also, this a side note that Alan een will actually also inhibit piru kindness. And that's because Alan is derived from piru bait. So if you're over producing Piru, they you're probably gonna make some Allan E. And then if you're making too much Alan and it's going to say Yo, yo Parubiy kind of chill out, chill out. You don't need to make You don't need the work so hard. So last thing I wanna know Perovic Card box Lace right. The first leukemia genic enzyme The enzyme that's going thio uh, partially undo what Piru kindness does right? Remember Perovic kindnesses action has to be undone. Two steps so prove it car box. This is the first step, and it's going thio be activated by C Delco way. So again, think about this. Acetyl coa is a downstream product of like Allah. Assists right comes after Peruvian oxidation. If you make too much of it. This is gonna feed back to the first enzyme of leukemia Genesis and say, Hey, maybe we're breaking down too much glucose. Maybe it's a good idea to, you know, like make some glucose with with us, All right with that, let's turn the page.

