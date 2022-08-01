So in our last lesson video, we said that the Alfa Helix is the most common secondary structure in integral membrane proteins. But in this video, we're going to talk about an exception, which is in the integral membrane proteins called por ins, which have beta barrel motifs. And so, as we just mentioned, por ins are just a class of integral membrane proteins that contain a beta barrel motif. And so recall from way back in our previous lesson videos that ah motif is just a pattern or a combination of secondary protein structures. And so, as the name implies, porn's function as pores or channels to allow specific molecules to cross the membrane. Now this beta barrel motif is really just a combination of anti parallel beta sheets that come together to form a hollow cylinder. And this hollow cylinder has a hydro filic interior and a hydro phobic exterior, and this specific pattern allows the passage of specific polar molecules to cross the membrane. And so what's important to note is that these porn's are commonly found in bacterial cell membranes as well as in the membranes of mitochondria and chloroplasts. And so really, this is not a surprise since we know the end of symbiotic theory suggests that mitochondria and chloroplasts used to be their own bacteria. And so again, not really a surprise that the bacteria, mitochondria and chloroplasts all share this poor int integral membrane protein in common. And so, if we take a look at our image down below notice on the far left, we're showing you the beta barrel motif, which is again just a combination of anti parallel beta sheets that form this hollow cylinder. And again, the hollow cylinder has a hydro filic interior and a hydrophobic exterior. And so when it's embedded in the membrane, as we see here, the hydrophobic exterior is able to interact with the hydrophobic membrane. And then, of course, the hydro filic interior allows the passage of specific polar molecules to cross the membrane. And again, over here on the far right, we're just reminding you that these poor ins are commonly found in the membranes of both mitochondria and chloroplasts as well as in bacteria. But of course the mitochondria is going to be more relevant to us. And so this here concludes our introduction to poor ins and beta barrel motifs and again. This is an exception to integral membrane proteins, and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned in our next couple of videos, so I'll see you guys there.

