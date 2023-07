In the hydrophobic environment of a membrane, the α-helix of a protein folds such that the outer surfaces contain mostly _________________ amino acids, while _________________ amino acids are mostly buried on the inside.

a) Non-polar; Hydrophobic.

b) Polar; Hydrophilic.

c) Hydrophobic; Non-polar.

d) Polar; Hydrophobic.

e) Non-polar; Hydrophilic.