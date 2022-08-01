in this video, we're going to talk about a chemical called F D N B so F D N B is really just an abbreviation for a chemical called one floor 024 Die Nitro Benzene and F. D N B is specifically used to co violently label all of the free end terminal amino acid residues on all of the poly peptide chains that are present in the sample. Now F D N B is sometimes also called Sanger's re agent, and the reason is because it's named after the scientist Frederic Singer, who first used F d N b toe identify the N terminal amino acid residue of proteins. So in our example below, we're gonna talk about the effect that F. D N B has on proteins. So what you'll notice is on the far left over here, what we have is a single protein that has quaternary structure to it because it has two different sub units, one sub unit and blue on the left and another sub unit and green on the right. And so these two sub units we know our separate poly peptide chains and each poly peptide chain is going toe have its own end terminal end and its own C terminal end. Now notice here that we're showing the n terminal amino acid residue for both of these subunits and the C terminal amino acid residue is not being shown because it doesn't really react with F, d and B. Now, when we treat our single protein here with F D N B. This pink molecule that's shown up above we know that F. D N B is going to co violently label all of the free and terminal amino acid residues on all of the poly peptide chains now, because we have to sub units in our protein. We know that we have to poly peptide chains and each poly peptide chain and terminal residue is gonna be labeled by F d N B. So when we look at the right here, which will notice is we've got the n terminal residue being shown for both of the poly peptide chains, and you can see that there indeed labeled with this F D N B molecule, and they are co violently labeled, so you can see that there is a co Vaillant bond that's linking the F. D N B molecule to the, uh, n terminal amino acid residue. And you'll notice that we also have these squiggly lines here. And these squiggly lines just represent the rest of the protein, which is, uh, not affected by F d N B. So essentially, what we're saying is that this squiggly line represents the rest of this blue poly peptide chain, and this green squiggly represents the rest of the green poly peptide chain. They're just not being shown because they're abbreviated with these Quigley's here. And so essentially, the major take away from this video is that the use of F. D. N B will label Co. Violently label the in terminal residue of all of the poly peptide chains that are present. So if there's only one poly peptide chain, then on Lee, the N terminal residue for that one poly peptide chain will be labeled. But if there are three poly peptide chains, then all three and terminal residues for all three poly peptide chains will be labeled so, uh, down below, we could say the F. D N B labels all end terminal residues. So this year concludes this video, and in our next video, we're going to talk about how f d n B can be used with amino acid hydraulics ISS to reveal not only the n terminal residue but also the number of sub units that a protein has. So I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts