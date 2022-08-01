Practice - Nucleic Acids 2

shar gaps. Rules tell us that the amount of pure Eanes in double stranded DNA is gonna be equal to the amount of hi remedies. And that's because there's 50% beach. And additionally, they tell us that the amount of Adnan is gonna be equal to the amount of I mean because they're always going to be bound together. And the amount of cytosine is equal to the amount of guanine, because again, they're always gonna be bound together. And these are basically summed up by answer Choice E. Now the Watson Crick model DNA does not include D two equally sized grooves running up the helix, and you might recall that there is actually a major groove that is larger than the minor groove, as the names imply and recall also that the major group is generally were. Proteins bind into DNA, though some do interact with minor group. Question eight. Which of the following is a palindrome IQ sequence? It's basically relies on you knowing what the term palindrome means, and that's something that is the same written backwards and forwards like the word kayak or radar. You could write it backwards or forwards, and it would be exactly the same. So looking at our answer choices answer Choice D is the correct answer here. And if you look at those two sequences G g A T c c g g a T, c c, you'll probably notice that they're the same sequence written backwards and forwards. And actually, I hope you notice that the five prime amend is the same on both and three prime end. It's the same because remember, DNA structure is anti parallel. All right, take a moment. Pause the video Do number nine. I've actually already drawn the structure out because it is quite large, and I don't want to spend a lot of time drawing structure out in front of you because that's boring. So what I do want to quickly go over Is the numbering here on the molecule? Let's start with our base. Right. This is our base molecule, and it is numbered starting at this nitrogen. 123 45 and six. There. Now, let's take a look at our sugar. And that is number one. Prime to prime three. Prime Notice how? Because this is d oxy. We don't have no ohh! On the two prime eso There's are four prime five prime. That is where the phosphates attached and see TP That is T for try. So try phosphate. Three phosphates and we have them One Alfa two A and three Right Here is our camera. All right, so that is our de Oxy site is mean. Triphosphate. Let's flip the page.

Hide transcripts