Isoelectric Point of Amino Acids

So in our last video, we said that the ISO electric point or the P I is just a ph value. It's the exact pH where molecule is gonna have an overall neutral charge. And so now that we know that we can talk about how to calculate the ISO electric point of amino acids with non ionizing our groups and so the is electric point can actually be pretty easily calculated just by using the P k A values of a molecule. And the amino acid is electric Point is really just a simple average. It's really just a pretty simple average of the appropriate to PK a values. And that's what we said in our previous video, too that even if you're given multiple PK a values that the P I is always just gonna be an average of two p. K s. And so the good thing is that with non ionizing Balart groups, um, these amino acids on li have to PK is so it makes it pretty easy to figure out which to PK is you need to average and so down here what we have is the formula for the is electric point and What you could see is that the is electric point is really just the average of the correct up PK A values the proper too. So we have PK one and P k two and it's just gonna be an average of these two. And so, in our example, it asked us to calculate the ISO electric point of veiling and recall that veiling is one of the 13 amino acids that does not have an ionized able. Our group veiling has a non ionizing Volare group, which means it only has two PK a values and the two PK a values air given to us. So all we need to do to calculate the ISO electric point is to take the average of the two. So, Theis Electric Point, it's just gonna be 9.62 plus 2. divided by two. And so this comes out to 11.94 divided by two. And if we type this into our handy dandy calculators, theano sir comes out to be 5.97 And so what we can see is that the p I availing is going to be 5.97 which matches up with Option C and all the other options are incorrect. So we could give See a check mark here to indicate that C is correct. And so we'll be able to get more practice Calculating the ISO electric point of non ionized able are groups of amino acids with non invisible are groups in our next practice videos, so I'll see you guys in those videos.

Hide transcripts