Recall the function and dietary prevalence of each lipid type: Triacylglycerols (triglycerides) are the primary form of stored energy in animals and plants, making them the most abundant dietary lipid. Sphingolipids are structural components of cell membranes but are less abundant in the diet. Cholesterol esters are derivatives of cholesterol and are present in smaller amounts. Phospholipids are also structural lipids but are not as abundant as triacylglycerols in the diet.