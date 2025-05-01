Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. The first option (enzymes, hormones, and antibodies) refers to proteins and not lipids. The second option (monosaccharides, disaccharides, and polysaccharides) refers to carbohydrates. The third option (amino acids, nucleotides, and fatty acids) includes building blocks of proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids but does not represent types of lipids.