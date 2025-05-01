Evaluate nucleic acids, triglycerides, and proteins: Nucleic acids (DNA and RNA) are primarily involved in genetic information storage and transfer, not energy production. Triglycerides are long-term energy storage molecules, broken down into fatty acids and glycerol during lipolysis, but they are not as readily available as glucose. Proteins are primarily used for structural and functional roles (e.g., enzymes) and are not the primary energy source unless under extreme conditions.