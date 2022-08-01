So now that we understand the fundamental basis of salting out, let's talk about how salting out can be used to further purify our protein of interest. And so after differential centrifuge ation, the third step in our protein purification strategy is to salt out our proteins, and salting out involves the removal of unwanted proteins based on their soluble it ease. And so the idea here is that the soluble ity differs from protein to protein, and we can see that in our example below with these two different soluble ity curves, the black soluble ity curve and the red soluble ity curve, which are different from one another. And so because the soluble it ease differ from protein to protein. This also means that the salt concentration at which proteins precipitate or salt out also differs from protein to protein. And really, it's this difference in soluble ity that biochemist take advantage of in the process of salting out. And so during. Salting out salt is slowly and carefully added to the protein solution, and the salt of choice is usually ammonium sulfate whose chemical formulas provided here. And that's just because ammonium sulfate has proven to be effective in the process of salting out and during salting out, we know that the proteins are going to reform. These protein precipitates that air insoluble and the protein precipitates they actually changed their sedimentation coefficient or there s value, and they change it in such a way that it's actually increased. And so the increased s value means that it's going to sentiment faster in a centrifuge. It's gonna pellet to the bottom, are spinning container faster. And so, uh, this increased asset value allows us to remove the protein precipitates via centrifuge Gatien so the protein precipitates can be removed via centrifuge ation, and so we'll be able to see that in our example down below. Now, it's important to note that salting out does not perfectly purify our target protein of interest, but it can remove a significant amount of unwanted proteins based off of their soluble it ease. And so we're still going to need to use other protein purification techniques after the salting out process. And so, in our example of salting out, what you'll see is that we've got our soluble ity graph where we have soluble ity on the Y axis and salt concentration on the X axis. And as we increase insoluble ity are protein becomes more and more dissolved. But the lower we go on this soluble it e y axis, the protein precipitates begin to form. And so, uh, salt concentration increases from left to right on the X axis. And so, in our test tube over here, what we have are the result of our differential centrifuge ation. So we have a big mixture of proteins that all have similar sedimentation coefficient. But what you'll notice is we've got yellow proteins, green proteins, red proteins, black proteins. But we're focusing specifically on the black proteins with the black curve and the red proteins with the red curve, and notice that even though they're sedimentation, coefficient or similar, there soluble ity curves could be different. And so notice that at this particular salt concentration here that the red protein I'm sorry, the black protein is mawr soluble than the red protein at the same exact salt concentration. But if we continue to add salt so if we add more and more salt and we change the salt concentration from this point on the X axis to this point on the X axis. Notice that there's a pretty big difference in the in the soluble it ease of the two proteins. So the red protein is very, very soluble and dissolved, whereas the black protein is not very soluble. It's forming protein precipitates and this big difference that we see between these two, uh, soluble it ease is what is what biochemist take advantage of in the process of salting out. And so notice that at the salt concentration, the protein precipitates that air formed by the black protein will increase the s value and allow us to sediment the black protein at the bottom of our spending container as a pellet. And that's exactly what we see here are black protein which is forming precipitates its pellet it to the bottom of our spinning container as a protein pellet and so we can see that our pellets are at the very bottom of our spending containers. And so if we were interested, if our target protein had similar soluble it ease to these black proteins, then we would take our We would take the Super Nate and get rid of it, and the black protein would remain stuck to the bottom of our two, and we could continue our experiments with that. But suppose we were interested in the red proteins and so notice that the red proteins they remain dissolved up in the super Natan up above. And so what we can do is we can take the liquid super nation that which has are red proteins. And we can transfer the super native over to a brand new container. And the black proteins, they remain stuck to the bottom of the first container so they don't get transferred over. And so at this point, what we can do is we continue to add more and more salt so that we're changing the salt concentration from this point over here, over to this point over here and at this point, where the salt this salt concentration noticed that the soluble ity of the red protein decreases down to this point over here. So now the red protein is starting to form protein precipitates, and that's going to increase its s value and allow us to pellet the red protein. And so then we could get rid of the Super Nadin and have our red proteins at the bottom of our container. And so you can see here how salting out really uses a stepwise process and differences in soluble it ease, um, to further purifier protein. But again, even if we were interested in this black protein pellet, here are protein is not perfectly purified. All we've done is we've pellet in all the proteins that have similar, um, soluble ity curves and similar soluble it ease. And the same goes with these red proteins. Over here, all we've done is Pelle. It'd proteins that have similar soluble ity curves and similar soluble it ease. And so this concludes our lesson on salting out and in our next video will be able to get a little bit of practice, so I'll see you guys there.

