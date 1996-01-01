Place the following insulin signaling transduction events in order of occurrence (event 9 is provided).
a) Full activation of PKB/Akt ______.
b) Activated PI3K converts PIP2 to PIP3 ______.
c) GLUT4 expressed in the cell membrane ___9___.
d) Ligand/insulin binding to the insulin receptor ______.
e) GSK3 is phosphorylated & inactivated ______.
f) Activated PDK1 phosphorylates & activates of PKB/Akt ______.
g) IRS-1 is phosphorylated & activated by the insulin receptor ______.
h) Autophosphorylation of the insulin receptor ______.
i) PI3K is activated upon its SH2 domain binding phosphorylated IRS-1 ______.
j) Glycogen synthase converts glucose to glycogen ______.
k) PIP3 molecules laterally diffuse to bind PKB/Akt & PDK1 ______.
