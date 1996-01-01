Skip to main content
Biochemistry12. BiosignalingInsulin Signaling on Glucose Metabolism
Open Question

Place the following insulin signaling transduction events in order of occurrence (event 9 is provided).

a) Full activation of PKB/Akt ______.

b) Activated PI3K converts PIP2 to PIP3 ______.

c) GLUT4 expressed in the cell membrane ___9___.

d) Ligand/insulin binding to the insulin receptor ______.

e) GSK3 is phosphorylated & inactivated ______.

f) Activated PDK1 phosphorylates & activates of PKB/Akt ______.

g) IRS-1 is phosphorylated & activated by the insulin receptor ______.

h) Autophosphorylation of the insulin receptor ______.

i) PI3K is activated upon its SH2 domain binding phosphorylated IRS-1 ______.

j) Glycogen synthase converts glucose to glycogen ______.

k) PIP3 molecules laterally diffuse to bind PKB/Akt & PDK1 ______.

Verified Solution
