Use the image below showing interactions between 3 metabolic pathways to answer the following questions.
A) Which of the following best describes the role of molecule 'F'?
a) At low concentrations, molecule F acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.
b) At high concentrations, molecule F acts as an activator on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
c) At low concentrations, molecule F acts as an activator on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
d) At high concentrations, molecule F acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.
B) Which of the following best describes the role of molecule 'I'?
a) At high concentrations, molecule I acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-6 & an activator on enzyme-1.
b) At low concentrations, molecule I acts as an activator on enzyme-6 & an inhibitor on enzyme-1.
c) At high concentrations, molecule I acts as an activator on enzyme-6 & an inhibitor on enzyme-1.
d) At low concentrations, molecule I acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-6 & an activator on enzyme-1.
C) Which of the following best describes the role of molecule 'K'?
a) At low concentrations, molecule K acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.
b) At high concentrations, molecule K acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
c) At low concentrations, molecule K acts as an activator on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
d) At high concentrations, molecule K acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.
