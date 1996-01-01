Skip to main content
Enzyme Inhibition and Regulation Positive Feedback
Use the image below showing interactions between 3 metabolic pathways to answer the following questions.

A) Which of the following best describes the role of molecule 'F'?

a) At low concentrations, molecule F acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.
b) At high concentrations, molecule F acts as an activator on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
c) At low concentrations, molecule F acts as an activator on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
d) At high concentrations, molecule F acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.

B) Which of the following best describes the role of molecule 'I'?

a) At high concentrations, molecule I acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-6 & an activator on enzyme-1.
b) At low concentrations, molecule I acts as an activator on enzyme-6 & an inhibitor on enzyme-1.
c) At high concentrations, molecule I acts as an activator on enzyme-6 & an inhibitor on enzyme-1.
d) At low concentrations, molecule I acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-6 & an activator on enzyme-1.


C) Which of the following best describes the role of molecule 'K'?

a) At low concentrations, molecule K acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.
b) At high concentrations, molecule K acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
c) At low concentrations, molecule K acts as an activator on enzyme-1 & an inhibitor on enzyme-6.
d) At high concentrations, molecule K acts as an inhibitor on enzyme-1 & an activator on enzyme-6.

