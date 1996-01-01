Skip to main content
Biochemistry
5. Protein Techniques
Mass Spectrometry
Considering the mass of each residue (shown below) and the fact that not every peptide bond will break in mass spectrometry of a protein, answer the following questions.

A) If cleavage between two Gly residues does not occur, which amino acid would be identified in place of the two glycines? 

a. Gly.                               c. Asp.

b. Asn.                              d. Ser.


B) What amino acid would be identified if a bond between Ser and Val did not break?

a. Trp.                               c. Thr.

b. Tyr.                               d. Val.

Mass Spectrometry
Jason Amores Sumpter
61
