Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry5. Protein Techniques2D-Electrophoresis
2:31 minutes
Open Question

Use the results of the two-dimensional electrophoresis gel below to answer the following questions. 

A) Which protein or proteins have the highest pI value?

a. Protein a.                                    b. Proteins d & e.

b. Proteins b & c.


B) Which protein or proteins have the highest molecular weight?

a. Protein a.                                    c. Protein c.

b. Protein b.                                    d. Proteins d & e.


C) Which protein or proteins have identical molecular weights?

a. Proteins a & d.                           c. Proteins d & e.

b. Proteins b & c.                           d. None. Each has a unique weight.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
3
Was this helpful?
8:03m

Watch next

Master 2D-Electrophoresis with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
08:03
2D-Electrophoresis
Jason Amores Sumpter
76
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.