Use the results of the two-dimensional electrophoresis gel below to answer the following questions.
A) Which protein or proteins have the highest pI value?
a. Protein a. b. Proteins d & e.
b. Proteins b & c.
B) Which protein or proteins have the highest molecular weight?
a. Protein a. c. Protein c.
b. Protein b. d. Proteins d & e.
C) Which protein or proteins have identical molecular weights?
a. Proteins a & d. c. Proteins d & e.
b. Proteins b & c. d. None. Each has a unique weight.
