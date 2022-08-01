Altering Primary Protein Structure

in this video, we're going to talk about substituting amino acids. And it's interesting because if the substitute amino acid has similar properties to the original amino acid that's being replaced, then it's actually gonna be less likely for it to cause a drastic change. And so perhaps the protein will retain its overall shape and its function if you substitute with an amino acid that has similar properties. And so let's take a look at our example below, which asks which amino acids substitute is least likely to impact the protein's shape and function if it's substituted with a veiling. And so here we have our protein and noticed that the veiling here is right here, and so are options for substituting with veiling are below with these options. And so basically, the strategy for this is to remember our groupings and are no Monix for grouping the the amino acids. And so remember, for the non polar amino acids, it's Gavle limp and veiling. Here it's one letter code is V, and so it falls into the gavlin pits. Right here is veiling, so it is a non polar amino acid. And so if we're trying to had the less least likelihood of impacting the protein shape and function. With the substitution, we're gonna want the amino acid to be a non polar amino acid. And so, looking at these answer options down below, what you'll see is that a Spartak acid, which is D, is a negatively charged acidic amino acid. And so is glue tannic acid, which is also down here. And histamine is H, which is a positively charged amino acid. And so the only one that falls under the non polar amino acid is going to be is a Lucy, which is up here. So they both fall into the same category. And so what that means is, is a losing of these four options is going to be the one that's gonna have the lead that's gonna be least likely toe impact the proteins, overall shape and function if it's substituted with the veiling here. And so, uh, this concludes this lesson and I'll see you guys in our practice videos where we're gonna be able to get some practice with this so I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts