Peptide mass fingerprinting (PMF) is a method used to determine the sequence of an unknown peptide. In the sequencing of peptides by PMF, tandem mass spectrometry fragments peptides into smaller molecules to obtain the mass spectrum, which acts like a fingerprint & can be compared to theoretical spectrums in a database to derive the amino acid sequence. Mainly which types of bonds are broken to fragment the peptide & generate tandem mass spectra data?