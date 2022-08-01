in this video, we're gonna begin talking about ion exchange chromatography. So ion exchange chromatography is a type of column chromatography that purifies a protein based on the magnitude or the size of its net charge. And in general, there are two main types of ion exchange chromatography. The first is cat ion exchange chromatography, and the second is an ion exchange chromatography. And just like we know, cat ions are positively charged. Cat ion exchange chromatography is generally used to purify positively charged proteins. And just like we know, an ions are negatively charged. An ion exchange chromatography is generally used to purify negatively charged proteins, so it makes it easy to remember in that respect. And so, if we know the overall net charge of our target protein, then ion exchange chromatography can be incredibly useful, uh, in our protein purification strategy. And so, first moving forward, we're gonna talk about cat ion exchange chromatography, and then afterwards, we'll talk about an ion exchange chromatography, so I'll see you guys in our next video

