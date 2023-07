Carbonic anhydrase catalyzes the hydration of CO 2 . The Km of carbonic anhydrase for CO 2 is 12 mM. The initial velocity (V 0 ) of the enzyme-catalyzed reaction was 4.5 μmole*mL-1*sec-1 when [CO 2 ] = 36 mM. Calculate the V max of carbonic anhydrase.