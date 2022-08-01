so another type of post translational modification that your professors might expect you guys to know about that we didn't cover in our last lesson video is Prodi elliptic cleavage, and so Prodi. Elliptic cleavage is just the process of breaking down peptide bonds between the amino acid residues of proteins. And so, of course, this process of Prodi Olynyk cleavage is going to require Proteus is, or peptide aces, which we've already covered in our previous lesson video. So we know that pep today's is, or Proteus is are just enzymes that cleave peptide bonds at very between very specific amino acid residues. And so notice down below in our image here, on the left hand side, what we have is our protein immediately after translation, and so some proteins immediately after translation are actually inactive, and so they do not work and cannot perform their job when they are in this inactive form. And so, in order to activate the protein, some proteins need to go through the process of Prodi Olynyk cleavage. And so this arrow right here represents the process of protea Olynyk cleavage, which is going to require a Proteus or pep today's. That's essentially going to act like molecular scissors and cut our protein. And essentially, what that's going to do is it's going to activate our protein. And so here. What we have is the active form of our protein, and sometimes that can also generate inactive, uh, forms of our protein or cleave off inactive forms of our protein. Now here in this image, since I put together this image here, it looks like I took a hacksaw and just cut straight down the middle of our protein right here. Thio cut it in half, but essentially, that explains why I'm not a Proteas. But we do can get the point here that Proteus is are going to cleave some specific peptide bonds in order to activate our protein and potentially cleave off other inactive forms from the protein. And so we'll be able to talk even Maura, about Prodi Olynyk cleavage later in our course, when we're talking about Zim Mogens. But for now, this concludes our introduction to Prodi athletic cleavage, and we'll be able to get some practice with the concepts that we've learned as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video

