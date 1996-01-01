Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry8. Protein Function Liver vs Muscle Glycogen Phosphorylase
Multiple Choice

A patient comes into your clinic suffering from anorexia nervosa. Her mother brought her in concerned as the patient has not eaten in over 3 days. She has the classic presentation including low body weight, decreased muscle mass, decreased glycogen, and decreased fat stores, and she is anemic (low red blood cell count). What would be the expected phosphorylation state and activity of the patient's liver glycogen phosphorylase?

15
5:51m

Watch next

Master Liver vs Muscle Glycogen Phosphorylase with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
05:51
Liver vs Muscle Glycogen Phosphorylase
Jason Amores Sumpter
60
07:58
Liver vs Muscle Glycogen Phosphorylase
Jason Amores Sumpter
26
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.