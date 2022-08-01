Alpha Helix Pitch and Rise

So now that we know about the Alfa Helix pitch and rise, we can talk about how to calculate the length of an Alfa helix. And so the length of an Alfa helix can actually be pretty easily calculated. All you really need to know is the total number of amino acid residues, and you need to be able to remember the Alfa Helix rise, which remember that the rise is the length per residue, and that's that small distance of just 15 angstrom. So down below we have the equation for calculating the length of an Alfa helix. And again, it's just gonna be the total number of amino acid residues multiplied by the Alfa Helix rise, which again is just 1.5 angstrom and so down below. In our example, it's asking us what is the length of an Alfa helix containing 52 amino acids. And so, if we were to draw our Alfa Helix here, let's say this is our Alfa Helix. Uh, basically, it's saying that from this point to this point over here that there are 52 amino acids, A and so for the length. If we're calculating the length all we need to know is the total number of amino acid residues in the Alfa Helix, which is 52. So 52 amino acids and we need to multiply this by our rise and our rise is just 1.5 angstrom. And so if we type this into our calculator 52 times 1.5, what comes out is 78 Angstrom. And so this matches up with answer option D, so we could go ahead, give d a check mark to indicate D is correct, and all our other ones here are incorrect and we can cross him off. So it's a pretty easy formula. Take the number of residues multiplied by the rise, so we'll get some practice calculating the length of an Alfa helix and our practice problems. I'll see you in those videos.

