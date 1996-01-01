Skip to main content
Biochemistry
4. Protein Structure
Protein Motifs and Domains
The structure of an immunoglobulin G (antibody) molecule is shown schematically below. The black solid lines depict individual polypeptides and so there are four polypeptides in the quaternary structure of this molecule. Each of the spheres represents a stretch of about 100 amino acids folded independently of the rest of the polypeptide and performs a specific function in the molecule. Therefore, each sphere was given its own individual name (VH, CH1, CH2, etc.). Without knowing any additional details, you can predict that there must be TWELVE ___________________ in this molecule.

