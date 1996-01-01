Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry5. Protein TechniquesSDS-PAGE Strategies
Multiple Choice

'Protein X' has a molecular mass of 400 kDa when measured by size-exclusion chromatography. When subjected to SDS-PAGE, Protein X gives 3 bands with molecular masses of 180, 160, & 60 kDa. When SDS-PAGE is conducted a second time but in the presence of β-mercaptoethanol (β-ME), 3 bands form again, but this time with molecular masses of 160, 90, and 60 kDa. What is the subunit composition of Protein X? (Hint: draw both SDS-PAGE gels).

50
6:51m

Watch next

Master SDS-PAGE Strategies with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
06:51
SDS-PAGE Strategies
Jason Amores Sumpter
173
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.