Explain the steps you could take to accurately find the K m, Vmax, and specificity constant for an enzyme from the following kinetic data, assuming the experiments were all done with [E]T = 0.1 mM.
Step #1: ___________________________________________
Step #2: ___________________________________________
Step #3: ___________________________________________
Step #4: ___________________________________________
Step #5: ___________________________________________
