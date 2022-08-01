So now that we know that life predominantly uses l amino acids, we have to be able to recognize other representations of l amino acids. And there are several ways to represent l amino acids, and we have some of the more common ones down below. In our example. Now, in our last lesson video, we talked about two different methods to determine the l and D configuration of an amino acid. And if worse comes to worst, you can always fall back to Method number two and just determine the R and S configuration. But sometimes determining R N S is just time consuming, and we want a quicker, faster way to be able to just look at something and determine if it's l or De. And so that's really what this video is all about. And so over here on the far left noticed that what we have is a Fisher projection, and this is a standard Fisher projection for an amino acid. And we know because we have the car boxing group on top. We have our longest carbon chain vertical, meaning that our our group is on the bottom and it's an l amino acid because the amino group is on the left. And so this is just one representation of an L amino acid. And we can actually get all of these other representations of the l amino acids just by simply rotating the molecule in a specific way and rotating the bonds of the molecule in a specific way. And so it's not really that important for you guys to understand the rotations. It's more so important that, you know, thes important other, uh, l amino acid representations. But just to get you guys a little bit oriented over here, what we have is our amino group. And over here, what we have is our hydrogen and notice that in this orientation they're both popping out at you at the page. So we've got our amino group here and we've got our hydrogen over here. They're both popping out at you. And so if we were to take this molecule when we were to simply just rotated on its side so that the amino group is up top and the hydrogen is on bottom, that's exactly what we have over here. So we've got our hydrogen on bottom and army no group on top And so if we take this amino group on top and hydrogen on bottom and we were to just rotate it like this so that the hydrogen is in the back and the amino group is going down and popping out at you in a wedge, that's exactly what we've got in this representation here. So notice that our amino group is popping out at you in a wedge and the hydrogen, which isn't shown here. It's going in the back like that. And so this is one representation of an L amino acid. When you can see we just got it by simply doing rotations. And so if you notice that we have the Amin or the amino group going down and on a wedge, so that's a quick way. To be able to recognize an L amino acid is just to say, If the amino group is going down on the wedge, it's an L amino acids. Now, if we were to take this particular bond right here and we were to rotate that bond, then what we can get is this other amino acid representation this other l amino acid representation. So now notice that instead of the amino group going down. We have the our group going down and the our group is going down and on a dash, not a wedge. So that is one representation of l Amino as what? L amino acid as well, our group going down and dashed. And so if we were to take this molecule again here and we were to flip the molecule so you can imagine taking a spatula and just sliding the spatula right underneath of this car box group like this and just flipping this molecule just like you would flip a pancake. And what you'll see is that the car boxer group, the Carbonnel Group here, is going up. But down here, it's going down. Then what you'll see is that we've got this other l amino acid representation just by simply flipping it. And now the our group is going up. But the our group is on a wedge going up. So that's our last representation, the our group going up, but on a wedge. And so really, when it comes to these representations, you really want to familiarize yourself with this one in the middle, the our group going down and dash So this is the amino acid representation that we're gonna be using when we talk about each of the individual are groups for each of the individual amino acids. So really, familiarize yourself with this one. And so, if you know that the our group is going down and dash, if it's going up, it must be going on a wedge, not a dash. And then if the amino group is going down, it's gotta be on a wedge. And so hopefully this little strategy of just being able to recognize that our group going down Dash will save you guys a little bit of time on determining R and S configuration And so we'll be able to get some practice utilizing and recognizing these representations in our practice video, so I'll see you guys there.

