Biochemistry5. Protein TechniquesSDS-PAGE
Suppose you purify a protein from liver cells and the SDS-PAGE results after different purification steps are shown. You then take the affinity purified sample and run it through a cation exchange column. The 2nd SDS-PAGE shows the results for the flow through and eluate from the cation exchanger.  Based on this data, what conclusions can you draw from the results in lanes #5, 7 & 8?


Lane #5:


Lane #7:


Lane #8:

