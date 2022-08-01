Memorizing Amino Acids With Ionizable R-Groups

So now that we know that there are only seven amino acids within Izabal are groups You might be looking for a strategy to not only memorize the seven amino acids, but also the nature of the ionization. For those are groups themselves in terms of will they gain a positive charge when they're ionized, or will they gain a negative charge when they're ionized? And so the good thing is that of these seven amino acids, it actually includes all of the charged amino acids that we already memorized in our pneumonic dragons eat nights riding horses. So it includes those five in addition to the two that we talked about in our previous lesson, tire seen or why, and Sistine or C. And so in our example, we have the pneumonic to help us memorize all seven of those amino acids and the nature of their organizations. And so the pneumonic is just an extension toe what we already know, and it's just yucky. Crazy dragons eat nights riding horses. And so, um, basically, what we've added here is tire seen insisting with yucky and crazy and so yucky and crazy are both negative words. You can't really think of something positive when it comes to yucky crazy dragons trying to eat you. And so, uh, notice that these all have negative charges. So there's a negative charge here is well, so the only ones that have a positive charge are the ones, uh, with the Knights riding horses, because again they're noble. They're coming to save the day in their positive. But there's nothing positive about yucky crazy dragons trying to eat you, so they're all negative. And again, there's a distinction between the yucky and the crazy, the tire seen in the Sistine from the dragon's eating, even though they're both negatively charged. There's a distinction, and that's shown by the blue shade and the yellow shade. And so the blue shade. The difference is that these tire seen insisting, are uncharged at Ph. Seven at physiological pH. Their uncharged. And that's why we didn't group them originally with the charged amino acids, which are all charged around physiological pH. But even though tyrosine insisting again are uncharged at physiological pH, they are likely to be ionized and gain a charge at other pH is. And so that's why we've got this pneumonic to help us memorize them. And so hopefully this will help you guys with a memory tool and we'll be able to utilize it as we move along through our course. So this concludes this lesson and I'll see you guys in our next video.

