Which of the following mechanisms is not used by enzymes for catalysis?

a) General Acid-base catalysis.

b) Induced fit of enzyme to transition state.

c) Destabilizing the transition state.

d) Providing complementary electrostatics.

e) Binding of metal ions.

f) Specific Acid-Base Catalysis

g) a & c.

h) c & f

i) b, c & f