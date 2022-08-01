Concerted (MWC) Model

So now that we've covered Alice Terek defectors in this video, we're going to introduce the first model that explains positive cooperative ity and the sigmoid all kinetics of Alice Derek Enzymes. And that first model is the concerted model. And so the concerted model is also sometimes referred to as just the MWC model. And MWC is just the abbreviations of the last names of the three scientists that discovered the concerted model. But what I found is that this model is more commonly referred to as just the concerted model than the MWC model, and so moving forward in our course I'm or commonly going to be referring to. It is just the concerted model. And so recall from your previous organic chemistry course is that the word concerted just means jointly happening all together at the same exact time. So concerted really just means simultaneous. And so the concerted model is just suggesting that there are simultaneous T state to our state conversions in all of the sub units of analysis, Eric Enzyme And so, in other words, the concerted models just saying that the T state tow our state conversions encompasses the entire Alice Derek enzyme as a whole, so that all of the sub units are simultaneously converting from the T state to the our state and vice versa. And so this ties directly into what's known as the symmetry role. And so the cemetery role just says that all of the sub units of analysis Eric Enzyme, must always be in the same confirmation or state. And so this means that all of the sub units of analysis Eric Enzyme, must either be in the T state or all of the sub units of analysis. Eric Enzyme must be in the our state, but there are absolutely no hybrids allowed. And so, looking at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, what we have is an Alice Terek enzyme with four different subunits. And so notice that all four of these subunits of the Alistair enzyme are all in the same exact state. They're all in the T state, and that is part of the symmetry role here. And so notice that no matter how we cut this Alice Derek enzyme in half, if we cut it in half this way, or if we cut it in half this way we're going to have perfect symmetry. And so notice down below. Here these green circles represent the Alice Derek enzyme with all four sub units in the free our state and again, all of the sub units of analysis. Eric Enzyme, when it comes to the concerted model, must always be in the same state. So they must always be in the T state, or they must always be in the our state. And again, absolutely no hybrids are allowed. And so over here on the right hand side, what we're emphasizing is that same idea. So the concerted model we know is also referred to a zoo, the MWC model at times. And so when the Alice Derek Enzyme converts from the T state to the our state, the conversions encompass the entire enzyme as a whole, so that all four of its sub units are gonna convert simultaneously. And so the all of the sub units of analysis Eric Enzyme, are always going to be in the same exact state. And so what's also important to note about the concerted model is that absolutely no substrate is needed or required to induce the fit and induce the conversion of the Alistair enzyme from the T state to the our state. Which means that the Alice Derek Enzyme is able to convert from the T state, toothy our state even in the absence of substrate. So even when no substrate is present and instead what controls the conversion of the enzyme from the T state to the our state and vice versa is just a natural equilibrium that exists between the two states allowing for them to convert between the two states. And so what's important to note is that even though we mentioned up above that, no substrate is needed to induce this conversion. And so though no substrate is required to induce this t state, our state conversion, the changing of the substrate essentially increasing the substrate concentration is going to affect this t state tow our state equilibrium. And so this T state to our state equilibrium is actually going to be shifted when we increase the substrate concentration as we'll see in our next lesson video. And so when we increase the substrate concentration, this T state to our state equilibrium is shifted towards the our state, allowing the Alice Derek enzyme toe bind mawr substrate easier and therefore allowing for positive cooperative ity. But again, we're going to talk more about this idea in our next lesson. Video for now, down below. In this portion of our image notice it's reminding us that absolutely no substrate is needed or required for the Alice Derek enzyme to convert from the T state to the our state or vice versa. And essentially, because all of the sub units are always going to be in the same state in the concerted model. Uh, no. Hybrids are allowed whatsoever. And so we can't have within the same Alice Derek enzyme one sub unit in our state, whereas the other sub units are in the T state and we can't have any combination of, uh, t state In our state sub units, all of the sub units must either be in the T state or all of the sub units must be in the our state. And so these are the fundamentals to understanding the concerted MWC model and our next lesson video. We're going to talk about how the concerted model allows for positive cooperative ity and the sigmoid all kinetics of Alice Derek Enzyme. So I'll see you guys in that video

