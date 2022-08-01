So at this point, we've talked about primary protein structure all the way up through tertiary protein structure. And we've also talked about Dina Toray Shin, the infants and experiment protein folding and chaperon proteins. So you guys know a lot about protein structure, and in this video we're going to continue to talk about protein structure as we talk about our fourth and final level of protein structure. Quaternary protein structure. So Quaternary protein structure is just referring to a single protein complex consisting of multiple poly peptide chains. And so each of the poly peptide chains that are part of this larger protein complex is referred to as a sub unit. And so a sub unit is really just any poly peptide chain that assembles with other poly peptide chains. And so when they assemble with other poly peptide chains that automatically forms Quaternary structure, and so sub units can either be identical or homo or they could be header, they could be different or hetero. And so what you'll see is that the terms Dime er's trimmers and te tremors consist of respectively 23 and four subunits and so in our example below will be able to distinguish between these terms. And what you'll see is that in our first block over here on the left, what we have are die MERS. And the reason that we know that these are die MERS is because we can see that there are two poly peptide chains or to sub units that are complex ing or assembling together to create a single unit. So this is a single complex that has to polly peptide chains or to sub units and this is a single complex that has two subunits as well. Now notice that these two sub units that air over here, that they are identical and because they're identical, that means that they're going to be homo dimmers, these air homo dimmers and these two sub units over here because they are not identical, they're different from one another. That makes them hetero dimmers. And so over here in our middle block, which will see, is that we've got three sub units. And so with this single protein complex, we've got three sub units That makes it a try. Mur. So this is a try mur and again because all three of these sub units are not identical. We've got three different subunits that technically makes it a hetero, a hetero trimmer. And so over here in our fourth and final block, what we have is, ah, single protein complex. But it has four subunits in it. And so because it has four sub units, that makes it a te trimmer tetra, Meaning for And so with this tetra, more because not all four of the sub units are identical. That technically makes it a hetero te trimmer. So you only call it Homo if it has all identical subunits. If it has at least one sub unit that is different, it's automatically gonna be a hetero, uh, structure. And so this concludes our lesson on Quaternary structure and these terminology, and we'll be able to to apply these concepts in our practice video. So I'll see you guys in that practice video

