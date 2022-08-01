Hey, guys. So here we're going to quickly revisit our map of the lesson on membrane transport, and we know that we're currently exploring the active transport branch more specifically, the primary active transport branch. And we've talked about the five types of 80 p aces, including two very specific types of P type 80 pieces, which are the sodium, potassium pump and the circa pump. And so now in our next video, we're going to talk even more details about the ABC transporters, one of the five types of 80 p aces. And so I'll see you guys in that video.

