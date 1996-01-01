Skip to main content
Biochemistry6. Enzymes and Enzyme KineticsKm Enzyme
Open Question

Indicate which region of the Enzyme Kinetics plot below best corresponds to each statement.

A) Initial reaction velocity is limited mainly by the [S] present: ______

B) Initial reaction velocity limited mainly by the [E] present: ______

C) The active site of an enzyme is most likely free/unoccupied: ______

D) The active site of an enzyme is most likely occupied by substrate: ______

E) This region includes the points corresponding to Km & ½Vmax: ______

