in this video, we're going to continue to talk more about lipid linked membrane proteins and so recall in our previous lesson videos, we already introduced lipid linked membrane proteins, and so we already know that these are lipoproteins because they're cove intently anchored or co valiantly attached to at least one lipid group within the by layer. And so, if we take a look at our image down below, notice that we're showing you to lipid linked membrane proteins. And so what you can see is that the protein portion is the tan ball that you see and notice that the protein is linked co violently to these lipid groups that are within the bi layer. And, of course, you could either have just one lipid group or you could have multiple lipid groups. Now, the lipid linked membrane proteins notice are on the periphery of the membrane, and so because the proteins themselves are on the periphery, technically, these are just a subcategory of peripheral membrane proteins. Now, what's interesting to note is that lipid link membrane proteins have a reversible association with the membrane, because really, all we need to do is cleave the co violent bond that's attaching the protein to the lipid portion, and then the protein would be released. And, of course, it would not be associated with the membrane anymore. And so not only is the lipid Link membrane protein association with the membrane reversible, but it's also a relatively weak association with the membrane, especially in comparison to integral membrane proteins. And so recall integral membrane proteins have a very strong or tight association with the membrane because they are embedded within the hydrophobic region, and they form lots and lots of hydrophobic interactions. However, here with lipid linked membrane proteins, these only have small, relatively small, uh, lipid groups that are embedded in the membrane. And so they're not nearly as tightly associate it as the integral membrane proteins. Now what's also important to note is that there are several different types of lipid linked membrane proteins, and some of the types are exclusively linked to just one side of the membrane. And so you might find depending on what type of lipid link protein it is, it may only be found on the intracellular side of the membrane and other lipid link proteins. Again, depending on the type, may Onley be found on the extra cellular side of the membrane and so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about the four different types of lipid linked membrane proteins that you guys should know, and so I'll see you guys in that video.

