Anion-Exchange Chromatography Example

And so, in our example down below, it asks us to circle the peptide below that it lutes that pollutes last during an ion exchange chromatography. If the pH is about seven or neutral or physiological pH. And so we know that with an ion exchange chromatography were collecting and purifying negatively charged proteins. And it's those negatively charged proteins that are going to allude last from the column. And so really, what we're looking for and are peptides down here are which ones are going to have the greatest negative charge. And so notice that the charges are not provided for either of these two peptides, which means that we're gonna need toe estimate the net charge of these peptides and recall that the way that we estimate the Net charge of a peptide is by considering all of its ionized herbal groups. And so that means that we're going to need to recall our seven amino acids with ionized able are groups, and that demonic for memorizing the seven amino acids with ionized able are groups is just yucky. Crazy dragons eat nights riding horses, and so if it's not one of these seven amino acids, then it's our group is not ionized able, and we don't really care about it because it's not going to contribute to the net charge. And that's really all we care about when it comes to ion exchange chromatography. And so again, we don't really care about the structure. We care about the Net charges, and we know that each peptide is going to have an Iron Izabal amino group. And it's also going to have an Iron Izabal car boxing group. And we know that at a Ph of seven, which is physiological ph that the backbone of Zwicker of ah, peptide is gonna be a sweeter ion, which means that it has two opposite charges, and we know that the amino group is gonna be positively charged. So we'll put a positive charge over here to just consider that positive charge on the amino group. And we could do the same for this peptide over here positive charge for the amino group. And then the car boxer group we know is going to be negatively charged so we can put a negative charge for our car boxing group. So now all we need to do is consider the ionization of the our groups. And so again, if it's not one of these amino acids here, then we're going to, uh, completely ignore it because it's not going to contribute to the charge. And so glad glistens. One letter code here is G and G is not part of our pneumonic over here. So that means that we can ignore its, um, our group. And the same goes for Alan in whose one letter code is a and that's not up here so we can ignore that. And then a Spartak acids. One letter code is D and D is up here, and a Spartak acid is a negatively charged, uh, our group so we can go ahead and put a negative charge for that. Now, lie scenes are Group one. Letter code is K and K is found up here as a positively charged protein and so we can put it's our group down here with a positive charge. Glue, tannic acid or G l you. It's one letter code is an E and E is a negatively charged protein, so we could go ahead and put its our group down here as a negative charge. And then Syrian is S and s is not up here so we can ignore it. And so now that we have all of the invisible groups represented, all we need to do is some all of the net charges. So we have two positive charges and we have three negative charges, which means that the total net charge on our peptide here is going to be negative one for this peptide on the left. And so we could do the same thing for the peptide on the right here and notice that loosens. One letter code is l, which is not part of the seven invisible amino acids. Same goes for 3 19 and isil loosen Who's one? Letter codes are t and I. They're not found up here in our pneumonic. And then history is a, uh, positively charged protein. It's one letter code is H and it's found here. And so histamine has a positive charge so we can go ahead and put a positive charge. There glistens. One letter code is G, which is not found up here, and Argentine is our and so it's ah, positively charged protein. And so we can put it's our group down here is a positive charge. So now we have all of the invisible groups represented. So all we need to do is total the net charges. So we have three positive charges and one negative charge, which means that the total in that charge over here is positive, too. And so now that we have the Net charges, we can determine which one's going to allude last from the anti An exchange chromatography. And remember, it's the one that has the greatest negative charge that's going to allude last. So that means that peptide number one, which has a negative one charge, is going to be the one to loot last. And so we can go ahead and circle peptide number one over here, as are correct answer. And so that concludes this practice here, and we can move on to our practice problems where we'll be able to get a lot of practice on the's concepts. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts