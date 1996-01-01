Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
A football at rest is kicked by a football kicker. The ball is in contact with the kicker’s foot for 0.050s, during which it experiences an acceleration a = 340 m/s2. The ball is launched at an angle of 40° above the ground (x-axis). Calculate the horizontal and vertical components of the launch velocity.
A survey drone has just completed a scan at x,y coordinates (57m, 8m) at t=0. It needs to return to a lab located at (-115, 72) m. If its initial velocity is 16m/s in the +y-direction, and it has only 18s of battery life remaining, what constant acceleration (magnitude and direction) does it need to reach the lab?