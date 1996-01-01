Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire Practice Problems
A current-carrying straight conductor is placed inside a solenoid perpendicularly to its axis. As shown in the figure, the current of magnitude 3.0 A is flowing along the positive y-direction. The current is perpendicular to the 1.50 T uniform magnetic field, directed along the positive x-direction. Calculate i) the magnitude and ii) the direction of the magnetic force exerted on a 2 cm-long segment of the conductor.
A student connected a voltage source and a 30.0 Ω resistor in series to two metallic supports of negligible resistance. Then the student laid a copper rod of mass m = 400.0 g and length l = 30.0 cm horizontally on the two supports. Finally, a uniform magnetic field of magnitude 0.80 T directed horizontally and perpendicular to the rod was introduced. i) Calculate the maximum voltage (Vmax) the student can apply without causing the rod to levitate. ii) If the student reduced the resistor value by 10 times while setting the voltage to Vmax, what would be the rod's initial acceleration?
A segment of a long current-carrying conductor is placed within a uniform 0.340 T magnetic field, pointing directly out of the plane of the page. The conductor makes two right-angle turns and is positioned as shown in the figure. A current of I = 5.00 A flows within the conductor. What are i) the magnitude and ii) the direction of the magnetic force acting on the conductor due to the magnetic field?
A 1.0 m long conductor rod transporting a current of 1.5 A is brought between Helmholtz coils. The magnetic field between the two coils is uniform, directed along the positive y-axis, and has a magnitude of 80.0 μT. Calculate the force exerted by the Helmholtz coil on the wire if the current flows along i) the positive x-direction, ii) the positive z-direction, and iii) the negative y-direction. iv) Would the magnetic force deform the rod?
A long current-carrying conductor oriented parallel to the y-axis lies in a perpendicular magnetic field given by B = B0y2/L k̂ for the interval 0 < y < L. B is zero outside these limits. A current, I, flows through the conductor in the positive y-direction. Derive an equation for torque on the conductor about the point y = 0.