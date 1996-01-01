Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire Practice Problems

A student connected a voltage source and a 30.0 Ω resistor in series to two metallic supports of negligible resistance. Then the student laid a copper rod of mass m = 400.0 g and length l = 30.0 cm horizontally on the two supports. Finally, a uniform magnetic field of magnitude 0.80 T directed horizontally and perpendicular to the rod was introduced. i) Calculate the maximum voltage (V max ) the student can apply without causing the rod to levitate. ii) If the student reduced the resistor value by 10 times while setting the voltage to V max , what would be the rod's initial acceleration?